Deepika Padukone does Ferris Wheel at the gym and it calls for attention! Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood's current number one, Deepika Padukone is riding high on the success of her latest release 'Padmaavat'. The leggy lass has an hour-glass figure to die for. But do you know, she works really hard to get that perfect look?

Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a gym video of Deepika doing Ferris Wheel on Trapeze. You have to watch it and yes it's dayum inspiring.

Fitness trainer and wellness expert Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image is the place where almost all the A-listers including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and even newbie Janhvi Kapoor have often been spotted training hard.

Yasmin keeps her Instagram account upbeat with all the latest exercise videos and gym tips.

Sometime back, Deepika's Pilates video had gone viral where she was seen doing Forward Lunges on the Wunda Chair.

Pilates is practised globally and several people have benefitted from the exercise form.

Way to go girl!