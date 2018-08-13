हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone drools over rumoured beau Ranveer Singh's latest photo, calls it 'hawt'

Not just by holding hands at the airport or getting clicked on vacations, the two can also be seen expressing their love by constantly commenting on each other's posts on Instagram.

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela', but the duo has always maintained a stoic silence over their relationship.

Not just by holding hands at the airport or getting clicked on vacations, the two can also be seen expressing their love by constantly commenting on each other's posts on Instagram.

The 'Piku' star wrote 'STOP IT' to Ranveer, who had posted a debonair and suave looking picture of him on his social media account. Seems like Deepika went head over heels after looking at Ranveer's recent picture when she wrote 'stop it' with heart and drooling emojis.

 

Only days back, Deepika had dropped a comment reading "why so hawt!?!?!?" after Ranveer posted a new picture on his Instagram where he looked suave and in his elements. 

 

It's been a while we have heard reports of Ranveer and Deepika's 'impending' marriage. Speculations are rife that the two will tie the knot in an exotic destination in Europe on November 10. But the couple hasn't uttered a word regarding the same.

Like Rani Mukerji - Aditya Chopra and Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma, Ranveer-Deepika have chosen Italy as the destination for their wedding.

According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will exchange marital vows at Lake Como in Italy.

'DeepVeer' had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

Ranveer and Deepika returned from the US recently after what was meant to be a hush-hush vacation. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport and Deepika was all smiles.

On the work front, Deepika has not announced her next project yet, while Ranveer's upcoming flicks include 'Gully Boy', 'Simmba', '83', Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The two were last seen in Bhansali's controversial period-drama 'Padmaavat'. 

