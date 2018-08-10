हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone finds Ranveer Singh's this pic so 'hot'! Check post

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy shooting Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

Deepika Padukone finds Ranveer Singh&#039;s this pic so &#039;hot&#039;! Check post
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most talked about couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was recently spotted enjoying their vacay at Florida. The duo has never really spoken about their relationship status in public yet their on and off-screen chemistry does a lot of talking on its own.

The duo is quite active on social media and never really shy away from posting cutesy comments on each other's pictures. Ranveer a few days back posted a new picture where he looks suave and in his elements. And guess what? Ladylove Deepika dropped a comment reading ““why so hawt!?!?!?”

Check her comment and post here:

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

There is a strong buzz these days that the duo is planning to take the plunge and get married this year in November. Rumour has it that the couple will tie the knot at Lake Como in Italy. However, they have remained tight-lipped about the whole rumour going on.

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy shooting Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead. He also has 'Gully Boy' with Alia Bhatt lined-up for release. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

He will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Takht' which happens to be a period drama with a starry ensemble cast. 'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneTakhtdeepika weddingBollywood

