Deepika Padukone gleams in pink, goes on a pic sharing spree—Check inside

New Delhi: The top actress in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone enjoys a solid fanbase across the globe. The year gone by was special for her in many ways—the actress got her biggest hit in 'Padmaavat' and she tied the knot with longtime beau Ranveer Singh.

The actress, recently took to her Instagram handle and went on a picture sharing spree. Well, it doesn't happen that often so when it does, the fans love it! One of her captions read: “anything is possible with sunshine and errr....a lot of pink...”

Isn't she looking simply stunning!

The actress got married to longtime beau Ranveer Singh in what can be called nothing less than a fairytale wedding. The couple got married at the picturesque locales of Lake Como, Italy. They had two ceremonies—Konkani and Sindhi on November 14 and 15 respectively.

On the work front, Dippy is set to sweep the viewers off their feet one more time. She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will not only play the titular role but also produce the movie.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.