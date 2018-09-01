हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone goes black and blingy on magazine cover-See inside

Isn't she looking gorgeous?  

Deepika Padukone goes black and blingy on magazine cover-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's leggy lass Deepika Padukone, who has been in the news because of her personal life, has graced the cover of Elle magazine. The actress dons a black and blingy outfit in the picture and her look would remind you of the late Hollywood singer Amy Winehouse.

Sharing the cover, Elle India wrote, "National-level badminton player, award-winning performer, mental health campaigner and international style icon @deepikapadukone is exactly where she wants to be — right on track for global domination. Read more in our #SeptemberIssue. On stands September 6. 

 

 

The actress is looking like a Greek goddess in a black studded shimmery gown. 

Although the duo has spoken a single word about it yet rumour mills are churning out hot gossip that the couple will tie the knot this year in November at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Something similar to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding at Tuscany, Italy.

The duo will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and the couple is tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohti Shetty's 'Simmba'.

 
On the personal front, the actress is rumoured to be dating actor Ranveer Singh and they are likely to tie the knot by the end of this year.

