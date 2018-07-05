हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a surprise in store for Ranveer Singh on his birthday?

One of the most talked about couples in B-Town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might not have openly confessed about dating each other but the buzz is strong right now that the two are most likely to wed this November. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

While speculation is rife that DeepVeer might opt for a wedding in Italy, the duo has maintained a stoic silence on the same. Ranveer celebrates his birthday on July 6 and guess what everyone is talking about in hush-hush tones? Well, rumour has it that Deepika has planned a surprise for her alleged beau to make this birthday special. 

According to Timesnownews.com, Deepika is most likely to fly to Hyderabad to be with Ranveer as he is shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' there. Aww...isn't it adorable? 

After Virushka wedding, there has been a marriage boom in Bollywood. Recently, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai followed by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush Delhi wedding.

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. Meanwhile, Deepika has not signed any project after her massive release 'Padmaavat' this year. She was earlier supposed to star in Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster film starring Irrfan Khan in the lead. However, after the latter's illness was discovered, the project took a backseat. 

