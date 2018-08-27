Deepika Padukone is in love and so says her latest post—Check inside

New Delhi: The tall and talented B-Town actress Deepika Padukone enjoys a huge fan following. She had had a terrific 2018 with 'Padmaavat' ticking all the right boxes. Now, with professional life all set, there is a lot of buzz about her personal life.

The actress is rumoured to be dating Ranveer Singh and their constant love-filled exchange on social media will make you go aww! Amid all of this, Deepika shared a quote by Sufi mystic Rumi on love. She wrote: “Wherever you are, whatever you do, be in love”.

#RUMI A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:06pm PDT

Well, looks like finally the actress is hinting at being in love.

Although the duo has spoken a single word about it yet rumour mills are churning out hot gossip that the couple will tie the knot this year in November at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Something similar to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding at Tuscany, Italy.

The duo will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and the couple is tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohti Shetty's 'Simmba'.