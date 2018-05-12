Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut take glamour quotient to its peek at Cannes 2018

Cannes: Bold colours, style and cuts with daring plunging necklines and over the top looks were the mainstay for Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

After making a statement in sheer ensembles for their first red carpet look earlier this week, they grabbed attention with their appearance on Friday.

Kangana gave the girly gown a miss for a retro-inspired sequinned jumpsuit with a daring neckline, from the label Nedo By Nedret Tacirogl. She let her natural curls add to the dramatic look, elevated by her heavily done smokey eyes. The actress is being hosted here by Grey Goose, which is celebrating cinematic excellence through its global platform for the celebration of cinematic craft, Vive Le Cinema.

The 'Queen' star, who had earlier in the day stepped out in a pair of pants, brassiere and a coat, walked the red carpet of the film jamboree for the screening of "Jiang Hu Er Nv" by Jia Zhang-KE. this was her second red carpet appearance where she chose to wear a retro inspired outfit by Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu that had a plunging neckline.

On the other hand, Deepika's second look at the red carpet as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador, made heads turn as she stepped out in an elaborate shocking pink feathered jumpsuit by Ashi Studio Couture. She upstaged her look by teaming it with emerald stone Chopard jewels and a neat braided bun. For her look, she went with light smokey eyes and a nude lip, keeping the rest of the make-up luminescent.

CANNES 2018 #DeepikaPadukone __ A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial) on May 11, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

"Dreams really do come true... Cannes 2018," Deepika Padukone posted on the instagram along with her look of the photo.