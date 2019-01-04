Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and others hail Ranveer Singh's rap from Gully Boy

New Delhi: The teaser of Zoya Akhtar's next starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was unveiled. The teaser features a rap by the 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh and it has totally blown the audie

B-Town Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shankar Mahadevan and Badshah have given a thumbs up to Ranveer's Asli Hip Hop.

Deepika Padukone said '@ranveersingh ..you are unstoppable

I love you & I am so proud of you!!!'

Arjun Kapoor said

Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!!

Shankar Mahadevan said 'Looks Amazing!!!!!'

Badshah said 'Kalaakaar hun Main,kal ko aakar dun'

Kabir Khan said 'WOW!!

You are a chameleon my friend. You can transform into anything you want to'

Abhishek Bachchan said

'This is insanely awesome! FIRE!! Well done Zo #ZoyaAkhtar.

@RanveerOfficial,@aliaa08, @ritesh_sid

and @FarOutAkhtar- Respect! #GullyBoy '

Gully Boy is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'.

The film stars Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer who is paired opposite Bhatt for the first time on the big screen is playing the role of a street rapper.

The film is all set to release on February 14.