Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone keeps it casual at the airport—View pics

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone often leaves us awe-struck by her looks. The actress hasn't signed any film after 'Padmaavat' and we can't stop wondering what her next project will be. Deepika is an avid social media user and her time-to-time posts keep her fans updated. The actress has a mammoth fan-following with 25 Million followers on Instagram!

Each time Deepika is spotted in public, she poses for the paparazzi with her charming smile and endearing eyes. The actress kept it casual this time, wearing a white basic top with blue jeans. Her smile is something that you won't be able to take your eyes off!

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Deepika rose to fame with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Om Shanti Om". After that, she featured in films like "Cocktail", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Piku", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Happy New Year", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

She also tried her hands in Hollywood by starring alongside Vin Diesel in the movie "xXx: Return of Xander Cage".

The actress's personal life has also been making headlines for quite some time. Rumours are that Deepika may soon get hitched to rumoured beau Ranveer Singh in November this year. Neither Deepika nor Ranveer have confirmed their relationship or marriage rumours but their social media PDA and public appearances speak for themselves.  

