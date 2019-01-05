हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone launches her website on birthday, shares link on social media-See inside

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 today, has launched her website. The actress shared the link to her website on her social media handles.

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 today, has launched her website. The actress shared the link to her website on her social media handles.

Sharing the link, Deepika wrote, "Here's presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com (link in bio) 
Love, 
Deepika." 
Love, 
Deepika."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com (link in bio) Love, Deepika

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in the magnum opus Padmaavat, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film became a blockbuster hit and earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Deepika is now gearing up for her next Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is about an acid attack survivor, the film will also star Vikrant Massey. She will also venture into production with Chapaak.

Deepika had a successful year both personally and professionally. After the humungous success of Padmaavat, the actress took the plunge with her boyfriend of six years Ranveer Singh. The couple had a lavish wedding in Italy's Lake Como , followed by three gala receptions in Benaglore and Mumbai.

The leggy lass was also named among the top five richest Indian celebrities by Forbes magazine, a first for a woman. She approximately made Rs 112 crore in 2018.

 

