Deepika Padukone leaves for Bengaluru after attending Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' reception

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone, who was seen breaking the dance floors along with her husband Ranveer Singh and another newlywed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at latter's reception on Thursday, was captured by the paps at the Mumbai airport today.

As per reports, Deepika, who was dressed up casually in a white turtleneck pullover and denim, was heading off to her parent's place in Bengaluru. The actress was travelling solo as Ranveer must be busy with all the promotional activities of his upcoming film 'Simmba' co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 28.

Take a look at her photos from the airport:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Talking about Priyanka's Mumbai reception, Deepika and Ranveer were seen grooving at the dance floor with their 'Ramleela' co-star. Both PeeCee and Dippy had a dance-off of sorts on their popular duet -- 'Pingaa' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster 'Bajirao Mastani'. It was interesting to see Ranveer who was quite elated to watch the two leading actresses as they put on their dancing shoes on the floor.

In the meantime, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film 'Chhapaak', which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will not only star in the film but also co-produce it. Popular television actor Vikrant Massey of 'Balika Vadhu' fame has been cast as the male lead opposite Deepika. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi and the prosthetics tests are already underway.