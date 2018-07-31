हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks breathtaking gorgeous in satin slip dress in this monochrome photo

Deepika Padukone looked like a million bucks in her latest photoshoot for a magazine.

Deepika Padukone looks breathtaking gorgeous in satin slip dress in this monochrome photo
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her free time and is frequently making headlines for her impending marriage rumours with alleged beau Ranveer Singh. The 'Padmaavat' actress, who has won millions of hearts with her beauty an acting skills, made heads turn recently as she posed in a satin slip dress in a black and white photo for a magazine.

In the photo, Deepika appears to be leaning on a vintage trunk donning a satin slip dress. The monochrome photo has been shared by fashion photographer Errikos Andreou on his Instagram handle. 

Deepika Padukone

Needless to say that Deepika looked stunning as she wore a scintillating smile along with understated makeup. Her soft curls complemented the look well and added to the reigning diva's charm.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in 'Padmaavat' with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film got embroiled into a controversy with several fringe Rajput groups demanding a ban on its release. However, the film got a clearance from the Supreme Court and upon its release, turned out to be one of the biggest hits of this year. 

Deepika will be next seen doing a cameo appearance in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero'.

Recently, the actress gave measurements at the world famous Madame Tussauds as she will be joining the biggest superstars with her wax figures in London and Delhi.

