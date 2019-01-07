हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks like a breath of fresh air post salon-session

Deepika was spotted leaving the salon in Mumbai on Monday where she flaunted her infectious smile to the paparazzi, who were busy capturing her.

Deepika Padukone looks like a breath of fresh air post salon-session
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly-talented Deepika Padukone remained a lot in news this year. In spite of starring in only one film, 'Padmaavat', the actress continued making headlines owing to her starry appearances on shows, possible upcoming film projects and wedding with Bollywood's 'powerhouse' of talent, Ranveer Singh. Ever since the two got married at Lake Como, Italy, paps can't miss a chance to click adorable pictures of the newlyweds.

On Monday, the gorgeous actress was clicked by the paparazzi post her salon session in Bandra. The actress appeared in a black tee and oversized sunnies but it was her wavy locks that made us go weak in our knees.

Take a look at her photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress is also rumoured to share screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in his forthcoming film '83'. Ranveer plays the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie and the report states that makers of the film have approached Deepika to play his on-screen wife Romi Bhatia.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Padukone BandraDeepika Padukone filmChhapak

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close