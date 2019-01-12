Deepika Padukone looks like a diva in these pictures — Do not miss

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly-talented Deepika Padukone has been in news for the longest time. The actress was last seen on the big screen almost a year back in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period-drama 'Padmaavat'. However, inspite of starring in only one film, she continued making headlines owing to her starry appearances on shows, possible upcoming film projects and wedding with Bollywood's 'powerhouse' of talent, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress knows how to make one go weak in their knees and fall head over heel in love with her. And Deepika, who enjoys 30 million followers on Instagram, loves sharing her pictures and videos from her day to day life.

At present, Deepika is currently in New York City for her work commitments. And the actress took time out of her busy schedule to share a picture on her Instagram account. And no wonder, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chapaak', which revolves around the story of an acid attack survivor. She had revealed that she wanted to do a romantic love story or a light movie after the larger than life Padmaavat but when Meghna narrated the script to her, she couldn't say no to it.