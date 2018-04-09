Deepika Padukone - Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dance video goes viral - Watch

Mumbai: A video of Deepika Padukone dancing to a cricket league anthem along with cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Jaspreet Bumra, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo has gone viral.

In the video, we can see the cricketers shaking a leg with the Bollywood beauty.

Watch the video below:

Deepika and Mahi were rumoured to have been in a relationship when the former had just begun her career as an actor. Though the two never really admitted to being in love, speculations were rife that they were dating for a brief period. But that's a thing of the long past now.

MSD is happily married to Sakshi and has a daughter named Ziva while Deepika is Ranveer Singh's rumoured girlfriend.

There's a strong buzz suggesting that Deepika and Ranveer may tie the nuptial knot soon and that the couple is planning a destination wedding. But the couple has refuted these speculations.

On the work front, Deepika is enjoying all the admiration she garnered for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, a film based on 16th Century Sufi Poet's namesake poem. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.