Deepika Padukone 'moonwalks' into 30 million followers on Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone, who has had successful year both professionally and personally, took to Instagram to thank her fans as she clocked 30 million followers,

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a video where she does a signature Micheal Jackson step also known as moonwalk to thank her fans, "moonwalking into #30million Thank You for the.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 26, 2018 at 11:07pm PST Recently, Deepika Padukone also reclaimed her status as the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' of Asia. Second time in three years Deepika bags the title published by UK based newspaper, 'Eastern Eye'.

After shining as one of the 100 most influential people, now the actress has emerged as the only female actress in the top 5 on Forbes Celeb 100 which was unveiled recently.

Deepika also graced the last cover of 2018 for GQ magazine and completely nailed it on the cover making heads turn.

The actress has not only won hearts of the audience with her award-winning performance in Padmaavat but also emerged as the only actress to star in a film that has made 300 crores at the Box Office.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika has starred in maximum seven films that have entered the coveted 100 crore club.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.