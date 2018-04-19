Deepika Padukone only Indian actor in Time's 100 Most Influential People list

New York: Actor Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actor to feature in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people.

With a profile by her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel, Padukone's name features in the artists' list which has names such as Nicole Kidman, Ryan Coogler, Gal Gadot, Sterling K Brown, Hugh Jackman and others.

Diesel calls Padukone "not just a star" but an "actor's actor" and someone who represents the world, not just India.

"When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry - it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn't work for that movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we cast in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. She said, 'I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.' Thank God I made that deal," Diesel wrote.

"Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing. Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," he added.

"So often in the entertainment industry we deal in stereotypes, and people get stuck in certain markets. Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world," he said.

The list, now in its fifteenth year, recognizes the activism, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals.

Padukone, who is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter, is currently riding on the success of her historical film Padmaavat, which has crossed over Rs 300 crores at the box office.