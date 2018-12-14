हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about her improved equation with fellow actress Katrina Kaif.

Deepika Padukone opens up about her equation with Katrina Kaif

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about her improved equation with fellow actress Katrina Kaif.

During an interview with Filmfare, Deepika talked at length about Katrina Kaif. "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious.”

“I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her," she said 

By attending the reception, Kat also proved that all is now well between the two leading ladies who reportedly had a tiff after Katrina started dating Deepika's ex-Ranbir Kapoor.

During an interview with BollywoodLife, when asked what she did at the DeepVeer reception, she revealed that she was the last one to leave the party."I did dance the night away. I was one of the last people to leave, I must confess that. I think I also ate at least half of their chocolate fountain.” She then went on to explain how there were marshmallows to go with the chocolate and added, “I think I need to control myself next time. But it was beautiful. It was a lovely reception, and everyone had a really nice time. They both looked absolutely lovely." So, now you know. She also opened up about PeeCee's wedding pictures and stated, "I thought Priyanka’s pictures were also really pretty."

A few days ago, Deepika had started following Katrina on photo-sharing app Instagram! Well, that is a big way of letting people know that everything is well between the two. A lot is conveyed by the celebs via social media these days.

