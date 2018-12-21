हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra recreate their 'Pinga' moment at the reception-Watch

Watch the video right here

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra recreate their &#039;Pinga&#039; moment at the reception-Watch

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her American beau Nick Jonas hosted a lavish reception party for all her friends from the Hindi film industry. Among the attendees, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who got married recently stunned the onlookers by making a smashing entry at the venue. 

Contrary to the rumors of an alleged tiff, Deepika not only attended PeeCee's wedding reception but also bought the house down by grooving to the tunes of Pinga and Ranveer's presence adds more charm to their flawless performance.

Watch the video that has gone viral from their gala night:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick's wedding was the most talked about affair of the year. Both the celebrity couples had a destination wedding followed by multiple receptions across cities. Although Pee couldn't attend Deepika-Ranveer's reception due to her own wedding, DeepVeer made sure to be there for PeeCee on her special day.

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They attended their second reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. 

 Salman Khan, who was reportedly miffed with Priyanka for walking out of Bharat at the last moment, too surprised the onlookers by attending her wedding reception.

In the meantime, other B-Town biggies who are at the reception are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. Shabana Azmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vivaan Shah, Abbas-Mustan, veteran actor Madhu, Kabir Bedi, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, director-producer Indra Kumar, AR Rahman, director Tanuja Chandra also made it to the event. 

 

