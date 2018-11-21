Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Bangalore reception tonight—All you need to know

New Delhi: The gorgeous 'it' couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a dreamy wedding at Lake Como in Italy. The adorbs got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

After enjoying their wedding festivities in Italy, the couple landed back to bay a couple of days back and on November 20, 2018, headed to Bangalore. Deepika's residence has been beautifully lit up and decorated as the couple is currently there—all pumped up for the big reception tonight.

According to Filmfare.com, the couple's Bangalore reception is going to take place tonight at Leela Palace. The actress's mother Ujjala Padukone personally tasted the food a couple of times to make sure that everything is perfect. In fact, most of the food tonight is going to be South Indian.

Also, the Bangalore reception is likely to be attended by veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone's friends and relatives.

Like their wedding, DeepVeer will be seen in Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits for the gala night.

Let's keep waiting for more updates and beautiful reception pictures!