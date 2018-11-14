हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh get married in Italy—Check out inside pics of their venue

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The gorgeous 'it' couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially man and wife now! The much-in-love duo got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony at a villa a Lake Como, Italy. DeepVeer has so far managed to keep their wedding pictures well-guarded and none of it has made it to social media as yet.

However, a fan club has shared the inside pictures of the beautiful decorations at the wedding venue in Italy. The flower decor has been aesthetically done and you will be smitten by the grandeur of the place.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The arrangements for Deepveer Ki Shaadi

A post shared by (@deepikapkdn) on

A few days back, pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

