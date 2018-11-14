Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony

New Delhi: Bollywood's hottest couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially married. According to news agency ANI, the duo has got hitched at Lake Como in Italy in an intimate traditional Konkani style ceremony in the presence of their closed ones.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DngjBVjfac — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. The duo flew down to Italy over the weekend to kickstart their wedding rituals. A wedding guest had recently shared about the sangeet ceremony from their wedding week and now, as per an ANI report, after dating each other for almost six years, 'Deep Veer' has become Mr. and Mrs!

Though the much-loved couple declared their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation that November nuptials were to follow, Padukone and Singh have been guarded about the grand affair, due to take place in Italy over Wednesday and Thursday.

Unlike two of Bollywood's previous weddings - of Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma respectively, Padukone and Singh are not giving any leeway to the media to broadcast their love story IRL or 'in real time'.

Twinning in white, the actors, who have worked together in "Ram Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmavati", were snapped leaving for Italy for the ceremony on November 10.

On November 10, Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav teased the pre-wedding rituals on Twitter.

"No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who reportedly performed at the sangeet ceremony Tuesday, had to take down a picture from social media, that showed her and her husband standing near the picturesque lake. But the screenshot of the now deleted photo is already viral on social media.

During the engagement ceremony, which also reportedly took place Tuesday, Singh went down on his knees asking for Padukone's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Padukone emotional.

An intimate dinner was held which was followed by a dance session, which was joined by the couple along with Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Reports say the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.

Earlier this month, Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani alerted the social media by sharing pre-wedding festivities of Nandi Puja on Instagram. "To new beginnings @deepikapadukone," Nathani wrote alongside the actor's photograph, who was dressed in traditional attire.

The same day Singh, along with close friend and casting director Shanoo Sharman, was spotted from his balcony, at his 'haldi' ceremony.

The couple, who never confirmed their relationship until recently, will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.