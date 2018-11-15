Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh get married in Sindhi style! See groom's entry pic

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at the picturesque locale of Lake Como in Italy. The much-in-love duo got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14 and today solemnised their wedding as per Sindhi tradition.

So far, we only got to see some distant pictures and videos from the venue—courtesy over-enthusiastic fan clubs. Reportedly, the duo will share the pictures from their wedding so that the fans we can be at peace. Meanwhile, check out the picture shared by a fan club showing how the groom entered the venue in true Bollywood style:

The pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.