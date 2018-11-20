हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh go twinning again, head to Bangalore for reception—See pics

The couple will be hosting two receptions—one in Bangalore and another one in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh go twinning again, head to Bangalore for reception—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted this morning at the Mumbai airport as they headed to Bangalore for their reception. The couple will be hosting two receptions—one in Bangalore and another one in Mumbai.

This time too, the adorbs went twinning in white and off-white Sabyasachi creation. Deepika looked stunning in an off-white Anarkali Churidaar with heavy earrings and that bright red chooda bangles. Her simple yet elegant Mangalsutra was eye-catching. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in crisp white Kurta-Churidaar with patent Sabya floral Nehru jacket.

Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The happy couple posed for shutterbugs and gave ample time to the paps waiting patiently for the duo.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The gorgeous couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

Deepika looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi attire and so did Ranveer. The duo looked straight out from one of their period drama outings. Decked up in heavy jewellery, the bride looked every bit a Sabyasachi Bride.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place at The Grand Hyatt.

 

