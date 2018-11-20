Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share new wedding photos leaving fans awe-struck

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding at Lake Como, Italy will be the talk of the town for a long time. The couple had two ceremonies, one was a traditional Konkani wedding and the other was a Sindhi wedding. The ceremonies took place on November 14 and 15 and the couple looked straight out of a period drama at the wedding!

Recently, the couple had posted some fresh dreamy photos from their wedding which left their fans to go totally gaga over them. On Tuesday, 'Deep Veer' as they are officially addressed by their fans, shared some new photos from their south India Mehendi and wedding ceremonies and we can't take our eyes off them.

As expected, their wedding photos are breaking the internet already.

Check out these pics, as shared by the adorable newlyweds on their Instagram page:

Deep-Veer were rumoured to be dating for nearly six years but never really admitted their relationship status. They dropped ample hints through their social media PDA and public appearances but their relationship was made official only when they shared wedding invites on Twitter in October. Both wore Sabyasachi ensemble for their big day and the pictures spoke for themselves how happy they are together. 'Deepveer' have been giving us couple goals for quite some time now and their wedding pics made us all euphoric.

The couple will reportedly host two reception parties. One at Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, and the other in Mumbai.

Here's welcoming the newly-wedded couple, back in India!