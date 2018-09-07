हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to have a traditional Sindhi wedding? Here's what we know

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to have a traditional Sindhi wedding? Here&#039;s what we know

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might have kept a mum about their relationship status yet the fans are drooling over their latest social media PDA. The duo has never really talked about them dating in real life but their off-screen chemistry has often been the talk of the town.

There is a strong buzz right now about the impending wedding of the most gorgeous couple in the tinsel villa. According to Mid-Day.com, the duo might have a traditional Sindhi wedding as Ranveer's parents are keen on it. The customs will be performed as per the Sindhi traditions including 'Saanth' where groom's friends and relatives tear apart his clothes.

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

It is being said that the duo will tie the knot this year in November at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Something similar to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding at Tuscany, Italy.

The couple will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and the couple is tight-lipped about the whole affair.

A few days back she even shared a quote by Sufi mystic Rumi on her Instagram which was all about love. She wrote: “Wherever you are, whatever you do, be in love”.

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhdeepika weddingranveer singh weddingSindhi wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close