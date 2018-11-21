हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to host Mumbai reception for B-Town friends on Dec 1

A starry wedding reception of Deepika and Ranveer will take place in Mumbai on December 1.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Congratulatory messages continue to pour from all corners of the world for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who recently tied the knot in a private intimate ceremony in Italy. Actress Manisha Koirala too extended her best wishes to the newlyweds while expressing disappointment that she won't be able to attend their post-wedding ceremony due to her busy schedule. 

The 48-year-old actress recently took to Twitter to wish the couple for the wedding, as she wrote, "What a gorgeous couple!! Wishing you  lifelong happiness @RanveerOfficial  and @deepikapadukone really sad I am out of town & can’t join in the celebrations but praying for lasting love and togetherness godbless you both!" 

However, a Twitter user wasn't too convinced with a part of her tweet as he questioned her if she was even invited for the wedding. "But they had not invited anybody in their wedding...then what r u talking about," a person wrote.  She then shared the invitation card for the reception and wrote in a tweet, "Normally I don’t give explanations." 

The invitation card shared by Manisha is deep red in colour and reads 'Celebration' in large font. "Dear Manisha, Please join us for a party to celebrate our wedding. Saturday, 1st December 2018. 9.00 PM Onwards. The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Dress Code: Black Tie. With All Our Love."

The couple is expected to host a reception for their friends in Mumbai on November 28, which will reportedly be followed a party on the evening of December 1, just a day ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported wedding date. Nick and Priyanka are expected to tie the knot on November 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan with pre-wedding festivities kicking in earlier. 

In the meantime, Deepika and Ranveer's first wedding reception is being held at her hometown, Bengaluru tonight. 

