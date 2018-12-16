हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at red carpet in colour-coordinated outfits

The much-in-love couple dazzled at the red carpet sporting a bold-black look! 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Star Screen Awards 2018 in Mumbai on Sunday, And the much-in-love couple dazzled at the red carpet walking hand-in-hand in colour-coordinated outfits. 

They were all smile as they posed for the shutterbugs. 

Deepika was dressed to kill in an all-black outfit with her hair tied in a top knot and koel-eyes and nude makeup. She completed her look with pearl and Ranveer, on the other hand, was suited in a black printed suit.

Take a look: 

Every year, the Star Screen Awards are held in India which honours the excellence in the Bollywood film industry. And this year too, the B-Town celebs have arrived all decked up to attend the gala evening. 

Adding bling to the fun night that follows, Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be performing at the event, arrived at the venue dressed in a thigh-high slit cut pink gown.

Hosts of the night, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, also graced the red carpet wearing matching black tuxedos. Daisy Shah, Urvashi Rautela and 'Badhaai Ho' stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao were also clicked at the event.

Mouni Roy was seen in a risque outfit with a plunging neckline. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor were all glitters at the awards night. Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her big screen debut with 'Manikarnika' was dressed all-black. 

