Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh want no mobile phones at their wedding - Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'it' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending wedding has become the talk of the town. The couple has not really spoken about their relationship in public. So, after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding in Italy last year, it's time for yet another B-Town couple to make way for a destination wedding.

The buzz right now is that Deepika and Ranveer have locked November 20 as the date to tie the knot. According to DNA, the good-looking couple's marriage will be a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The report quotes a source as saying that both Ranveer and Deepika have issued a strict diktat for their guests. The duo has asked the guests attending their wedding to not bring their cell phones to the ceremony. Only family members and close friends will be present at the wedding. The couple will share their pictures eventually. A no mobile phone diktat might help them keep their privacy in place.

Nothing has been officially announced by the duo. They have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and looks like it's going to stay that way for the wedding details as well.

After Virushka wedding, there has been a marriage boom in Bollywood. Recently, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai followed by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush Delhi wedding. On the professional front, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.