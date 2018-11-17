हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone -Ranveer Singh wedding: Check out dulhe raja's haldi look

Casting director and Ranveer`s dear friend Shanoo Sharma recently shared some snaps from the haldi ceremony of the dulhe raja.  

Pic courtesy: @shanoosharmarahihai (Instagram)

New Delhi: The unprecedented hype around Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh`s wedding refuses to die down. While the couple revealed their wedding looks on social media earlier, fresh pictures from Ranveer`s haldi ceremony have made way to social media.

With haldi on his face and a big red tilak, the `Padmaavat` star is all smiles and looks super excited for his wedding as he posed with Shanoo.

Her caption heaped love on the newly-weds as she also complimented her dear friend Ranveer."From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat...What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind-enhancing and Blessed path ahead!" read her caption."I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it`s biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone@ranveersingh. Even though I couldn`t make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all... This experience has been unforgettable... #JaiBajrangBali," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat.... What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind enhancing and Blessed path ahead! I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it’s biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh . Even though I couldn’t make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all... This experience has been unforgettable... #JaiBajrangBali

A post shared by DiwaaahBhaiWaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) on

B-Town`s power couple tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors. 

The venue for the dreamy affair was the scenic Lake Como in Northern Italy.The couple, who is expected to return to India later this week, will reportedly host two grand receptions for their relatives and friends- one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai. 

