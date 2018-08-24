हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Family to arrange a puja in Bangalore?

The duo will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Family to arrange a puja in Bangalore?

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending wedding has been making the most buzz right now. Although the duo has spoken a single word about it yet rumour mills are churning out hot gossip about one of the biggest weddings of this season in Bollywood.

The latest is that Deepika's mother is likely to arrange for a puja ahead of their wedding. According to Spotboye.com, ten days prior to the wedding, a Nandi Puja will take place at the Bangalore residence of the actress and it has been arranged by the Deepika's mom.

In fact, Ranveer and his family too have been invited to attend the grand puja, reportedly.

Well, the buzz is strong that Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot on November 20, 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Something similar to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding at Tuscany, Italy.

The duo will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and the couple is tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohti Shetty's 'Simmba'. 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukoneranveer singh weddingdeepika weddingNandi PujaBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close