Deepika-Ranveer wedding: First pics of the gorgeous couple spell magic!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at the picturesque locale of Lake Como in Italy. The much-in-love duo got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14 and today solemnised their wedding as per Sindhi tradition.

After managing to keep their wedding pictures well-guarded, the couple has finally released their first pictures as man and wife. The fans can't be happier looking at their favourite B-Town couple in such a happy state.

Deepika looks gorgeous in a Sabyasachi attire and so does Ranveer. The duo looks straight out from one of period drama outings. Decked up in heavy jewellery, the bride looks every bit a Sabyasachi Bride.

So far, we were only able to see some distant pictures and videos from the venue—courtesy over-enthusiastic fan clubs. But now that the duo has shared a picture from their wedding, finally we can be at peace.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.