Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Here are first pictures flooding social media

New Delhi: The big fat desi wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is the talk of the town and rightly so, after all its the power couple of Bollywood which has got fans all excited. The much-in-love duo got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony at a villa a Lake Como, Italy. DeepVeer has so far managed to keep their wedding pictures well-guarded and none of it has made it to social media as yet.

However, a fan club has shared the first pictures of the beautiful wedding venue in Italy and if you zoom your eyes, you can actually see the bride and the groom.

Check it out:

The pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.