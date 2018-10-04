हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Here's the latest update

The duo, however, has never really spoken about dating each other in public.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Here&#039;s the latest update
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The 'it' B-Town couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is the talk of the town. After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi took the big plunge, all eyes are set on DeepVeer to make it official.

The duo, however, has never really spoken about dating each other in public yet the off-screen chemistry talks volumes of their relationship. The buzz these days is strong that the couple will tie the knot soon and it will be an intimate affair.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a close friend of the duo has been quoted as saying, “You won't find a more committed boyfriend than Ranveer in the entertainment industry. If he could have things his way, he would hold Deepika's hand and take her around the holy fire without a moment's loss. He wants her and only her as his wife, and he wants to start a family as soon as she's ready.”

Now, this is too cute, isn't it?

The latest round of rumours suggest that the impending wedding of the year has been pushed ahead for 2019.

Earlier, there were rumours that the couple might have a traditional Sindhi wedding as Ranveer's parents are keen on it. The customs will be performed as per the Sindhi traditions including 'Saanth' where groom's friends and relatives tear apart his clothes. Also, a possible November wedding this year kept the fans in high spirits.

The duo has never really talked about them dating in real life but their off-screen chemistry has often been the talk of the town.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by the couple as yet.

 

