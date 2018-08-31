हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Here's what the actress has to say

The couple will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Here&#039;s what the actress has to say
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'it' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending wedding is the talk of the town. Everyone wants to know where and when the gorgeous couple is tying the knot and if there's any truth to the wedding rumours at all.

Well, the duo has never really spoken about their relationship status in public yet their on and off-screen chemistry is proof enough to suggest that they are very in love. According to Pinkvilla.com, the actress was recently quizzed about her future plans and she dropped a bomb of a hint suggesting the special event in her life.

The report was originally attributed to The New Indian Express. During an interaction with the daily, the actress was asked about her future plans and she said, “You’ll know soon.”

Well, the buzz these days is strong that the duo will tie the knot this year in November at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Something similar to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding at Tuscany, Italy.

The couple will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and the couple is tight-lipped about the whole affair.

A few days back she even shared a quote by Sufi mystic Rumi on her Instagram which was all about love. She wrote: “Wherever you are, whatever you do, be in love”.

 

