Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: It's a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sherwani for the groom

Ranveer Singh will wear a Kanjeevaram sherwani. 

New Delhi: All eyes are set on the high profile wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh which will take place at the gorgeous villa of Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. This Bollywood couple's wedding is the talk of the town and everyone wants to know who is wearing what.

According to BollywoodLife.com, ace designer and almost every A-lister actress's favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee is working creating some exquisite dresses for Bajirao and Mastani of B-Town.

The report states that Deepika will be wearing a traditional white and gold saree for her Konkani wedding. She will then opt for a bright red lehenga-choli for her Sindhi wedding ceremony.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh will wear a Kanjeevaram sherwani. His stylist Nitasha Gaurav too has flown to Italy and she posted some fun pictures from the airport as well. In fact, Sabya's designer label bags were spotted at the airport further hinting at a possibility of him designing the bride and groom's wedding wear.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

A few days back, pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

 

 

