Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Karan Johar's 'Badhai Ho' tweet makes Twitterati want to see their pics

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Karan Johar&#039;s &#039;Badhai Ho&#039; tweet makes Twitterati want to see their pics

New Delhi: Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple has managed to keep their wedding a well-guarded affair with no inside pictures flooding the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Filmmaker and chat show host Karan Johar happens to be the first ones amongst the film fraternity to have extended the congratulatory message on social media. As soon as he tweeted about the wedding and blessed the couple, fans thronged his timeline asking for the couple's pictures.

Check out Twitter thread here:

Well, we don't blame them. After all, DeepVeer fans want to see how their favourite couple looks as man and wife.

A few days back, pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

