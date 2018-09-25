हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding postponed? Here's what we know

The duo has never really talked about them dating in real life but their off-screen chemistry has often been the talk of the town.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding postponed? Here&#039;s what we know

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of B-Town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending wedding this year has been all the noise these days. From the exquisite destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy to limited guest list—all sorts of conjectures created a buzz.

However, if the latest reports are anything to go by then the fans will have to wait a little longer as DeepVeer's (Deepika and Ranveer) wedding has been pushed ahead. Yes! According to BollywoodLife.com, the wedding date has been postponed.

The report has been originally attributed to Republic TV.

It states that the couple has made themselves available during the heavy wedding season, sparking rumours that the duo will now exchange vows in early 2019 and not this year.

Earlier, there were rumours that the couple might have a traditional Sindhi wedding as Ranveer's parents are keen on it. The customs will be performed as per the Sindhi traditions including 'Saanth' where groom's friends and relatives tear apart his clothes. Also, a possible November wedding this year kept the fans in high spirits.

The duo has never really talked about them dating in real life but their off-screen chemistry has often been the talk of the town.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by the couple as yet.

 

 

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhdeepika weddingranveer singh weddingdeepika wedding postponed

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close