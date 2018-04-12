Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's marriage fixed? Here's the latest

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may remain tight-lipped about their marriage but rumour mills are abuzz with news of their wedding by the end of this year. Also, a news report almost confirms their marriage plans.

According to a DNA report, a source has said that Deepika and Ranveer will be getting married this year. The wedding preparations have begun and the jewellery company which has Deepika as its brand ambassador will play an important role in the celebrations.

"For the jewellery, the custodians of the brand that Deepika endorses have decided to design an exclusive collection, especially for her wedding. Given their association, it only seemed more natural for the jewellery company to come on board for the celebration," DNA quoted a source as saying.

The jewellery brand will launch the new designs inspired by Deepika's wedding collection after she wears them for her wedding ceremonies, the report suggests.

Speculations are rife about the power couple's wedding but DeepVeer fans aren't convinced. They want Deepika and Ranveer to give proof of their marriage plans.

For the unversed Deepika and Ranveer have been in a relationship for over 5 years. Interestingly, the two have neither admitted to nor denied being in love with each other. However, their PDA says it all.

From walking hand-in-hand at social dos to heaping praises on each other during interviews, Deepika and Ranveer have done it all.

In fact, the couple had flown to the Maldives to ring in the New Year. Since then, it is being speculated that their wedding will take place this year.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked in three films so far and all of them have been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They set the silver screen ablaze with their too-hot-to-handle chemistry in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. They recreated the same magic in Bajirao Mastani, their second film together.

Padmaavat, earlier titled Padmavati was their third film with Bhansali but the two didn't share screen space in it. Deepika was paired with Shahid Kapoor.

And for the unversed, Ranveer and Deepika played man and wife in Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny in which the former had a cameo appearance lasting for a few seconds.