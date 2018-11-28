Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception: Here's what we know so far

New Delhi: The gorgeous couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at the picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

After swaying us all with their colour-coordinated airport looks post marriage, the duo hosted their first reception in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, for family and relatives. Much like the wedding, Deepika was styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Ranveer opted for a Rohit Bal ensemble.

Soon after, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a private wedding party in Mumbai—all Sindhi style on November 24, 2018. The night saw Ranveer in his elements shining brightly in a Manish Arora jazzy attire while Dippy once again opted for a Sabya creation.

And tonight, the couple will host another reception in Mumbai for pals. But hey, that's not all! According to Timesofindia.com report, the dazzling duo will host another starry Mumbai reception for industry peeps and friends on December 1, 2018.

So, you see the wedding festivities just got bigger for this adorable couple.

Tonight, DeepVeer will host the reception at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai—the same place has been booked for their December 1 party reportedly.

The B-Town couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates on social media last month.