हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception to be high on star power—Deets inside

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh&#039;s Mumbai reception to be high on star power—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The gorgeous 'Ram-Leela' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding preparations have begun in full swing. The beautiful Italian villa is being all decked-up raising the curiosity and excitement levels of their fans as inside pictures have flooded the social media.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. Come November 14-15 and you will see the internet break a thousand times with their amazing wedding clicks. Now, soon after their wedding in Italy which is going to be a close-knit family affair, the couple will host two reception parties reportedly.

According to DNA, one reception will be held in Mumbai and another one in Bangalore respectively. Quoting a source, the report states, “The wedding will take place in the presence of their immediate family members and closest friends. However, the reception in Mumbai will see the who’s who of B-Town in attendance. It will be nothing short of a display of power that these two yield. Deepika is the numero uno actress in Bollywood, while Ranveer is a superstar with an equally large fan following.”

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

A few days back, pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

Expect to see a gazillion of stars walk on the red carpet and bless the couple!

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepVeer weddingdeepika mumbai receptionBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close