Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan extend heartfelt wishes

The B town celebs were quick to shower 'DeepVeer' with all the love and blessings as soon as they shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony.

File photo

New Delhi: After keeping their wedding under tight wraps, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released the first pictures as husband and wife on Thursday. The beloved couple tied the knot in a two-day ceremony at Italy's Lake Como which was attended by their close friends and family members.

While many of the Bollywood A-list celebrities were not physically present for the wedding, thanks to social media, the B town showered the couple with all the love and blessings as soon as they shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Karan Johar has 'haiiii wala' feeling after seeing the pictures of the lovely couple, as he took to his official Twitter account to wish them, "Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it`s a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling!"

Priyanka Chopra too commented on the bride's post, writing, "Insanely beautiful!". Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt expressed her happiness, commenting on Deepika's post, "uff" with heart emojis. 

Katrina Kaif commented, "@Deepikapadukone, congratulations to the both of you."

Shilpa Shetty also extended her warm wishes to the couple commenting, "Congratulations!! You both look gorgeous.Nazar na lage."

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma took to her official Twitter account to congratulate the couple on their union, writing, "Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone."

While, Abhishek Bachchan, commented, "Congratulations guys" with a hug emoji.

Farah Khan Kunder blessed the newlyweds, writing, "Never seen 2 people So happy to get married, god bless u." 

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Mubaraaaakk" with heart emojis expressing her happiness.

Hrithik Roshan too extended heartiest congratulations to the lovebirds, "Huge congratulations."

The two-day wedding ceremony that started on Wednesday, ended today. After maintaining a lot of secrecy around their marriage, the couple finally treated their fans with some candid pictures from their special day.

Bollywood`s 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' have been inseparable since they appeared together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela' in 2013. After dating for almost six years, the duo shared the big news with their fans on the social media with a traditional card.

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepVeer weddingDeepika Ranveer weddingBollywoodAnushka SharmaKatrina KaifShah Rukh Khan

