हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding in Italy to be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor—Deets inside

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh&#039;s wedding in Italy to be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most talked about couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status in public. Although the duo has been a lot more expressive on social media platform lately yet they refrain from making any statement about their wedding.

The hot buzz right now is that DeepVeer might get hitched this November and that too in Italy. Yes, much like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got married at the beautiful locales of Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017.

According to DNA, it is most likely going to be a destination wedding somewhere around November 12 to 16. The busy actors will also need to manage their work calendar accordingly.

Quoting a source the report states that as both Ranveer and Deepika want to have a small ceremony, the wedding is going to be an intimate affair with just family and close friends. Therefore, opting for a foreign locale will give them the much needed privacy from the madness and prying eyes. However, the duo will host a reception for friends in Mumbai later.

Ranveer's closest buddy Arjun Kapoor and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Deepika in blockbuster films might be the only ones joining them in Italy for the wedding ceremony.

After Virushka wedding, there has been a marriage boom in Bollywood. Recently, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai followed by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush Delhi wedding.

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

 

 

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghdeepveerShah Rukh KhanArjun Kapoordeepika weddingranveer singh weddingBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close