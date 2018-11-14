हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali not invited?

As per reports, altogether 40 people comprising of family members and close friends of both sides have been invited to the wedding ceremony. 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh&#039;s wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali not invited?

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are currently in Italy, have kick-started wedding festivities with a Konkani styled engagement ceremony called 'Phool Muddy'. As per reports, the two exchanged rings in the presence of their dear one which was followed by a very emotional speech given by Ranveer about his bride-to-be. 

It was earlier reported that before jetting off to their wedding venue, Deepika and Ranveer personally invited their close friends from the industry, which included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra to name a few. 

However, if latest reports are to be believed, this is not true. A Pinkvilla report claimed that the two had visited Bhansali and Farah's place to seek blessings from them and not for the wedding invitation which was speculated earlier. On the other hand, Times Now said that Shah Rukh and Bhansali along with Farah are set to fly today for Deepika-Ranveer's big day. It is well known that Deepika and Ranveer share close bond with King Khan and Farah and have given three big hits with Bhansali. 

As per reports, altogether 40 people comprising of family members and close friends of both sides have been invited to the wedding ceremony. Thus, it can be said that no one from the tinsel town has been invited to be a part of the nuptial. 

Only recently, filmmaker Karan Johar and Katrina joked around that they are still waiting for an invitation for Deepika-Ranveer's wedding. "We have to wait for the images of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding to come out too. Not that I'm invited to the wedding."

In the meantime, Deepika and Ranveer are set to tie the knot in a Sindhi ceremony on Thursday and we can't wait for them to return to the country as a married couple. 'Deep Veer', as they are fondly called, will be hosting two receptions after their return, one in Mumbai and the other one in Bengaluru. 

