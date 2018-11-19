Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding unfolded a meme affair on social media—Check hilarious ones

New Delhi: The biggest Bollywood love story came true on November 14, 2018. of course, we are talking about the fairytale wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh which took place at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The gorgeous couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

While the wedding was a strictly private affair with only family and close friends in attendance, even the pictures from the event were not shared before the ceremonies got over. So when the first pictures were officially shared by DeepVeer, the internet exploded and all you could see on social media timeline were their beautiful clicks.

So, with netizens sinking in the spirit of their favourite couple's wedding festivity, it also started a meme fest of sorts on the internet. Check out some of the most hilarious ones:

Deepika looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi attire and so did Ranveer. The duo looked straight out from one of their period drama outings. Decked up in heavy jewellery, the bride looked every bit a Sabyasachi Bride.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place at The Grand Hyatt.