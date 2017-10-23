Deepika Padukone reaches 20 Million followers on Instagram, expresses happiness through a post

New Delhi: Our dear Bollywood celebs work hard day and night to entertain us with their movies and nothing makes them happier than the love and support of their fans.

Bollywood's eminent actress, Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share a post expressing her joy over reaching 20 million followers. Deepika poses with some balloons in her hand and the smile on her face is evident how happy she is to receive all the love and support that fans have been showering her with.

Here's the Instagram post:

Deepika's Padmavati is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in the trailer of the film.

Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.