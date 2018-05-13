Deepika Padukone returns from Cannes looking gorgeous in Max Mara outfit, Gianvito Rossi shoes

Actress Deepika Padukone, who walked the red carpet at prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 11 and 12, was seen making her exit in style.

The svelte actress was seen carrying a beige trench coat over her Max Mara bodycon dress which she teamed with colour coordinated footwear from Gianvito Rossi. She wore the same retro sunglasses from Marc Jacobs, that she had worn with a white tank top and blue denim with flared bottom, on her day one of Cannes.

She accessorised her look with a Burberry handbag.

Deepika attended the Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant L'Oreal.

Take a look at her photos she was snapped by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport today:

Her stylist too shared her look on the Instagram:

Deepika's second-day look at the Cannes red carpet had made heads turn as she stepped out in an elaborate shocking pink feathered jumpsuit by Ashi Studio Couture.

She upstaged her look by teaming it with emerald stone Chopard jewels and a neat braided bun. For her look, she went with light smokey eyes and a nude lip, keeping the rest of the make-up luminescent.

CANNES 2018 #DeepikaPadukone __ A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial) on May 11, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

"Dreams really do come true... Cannes 2018," Deepika shared posted on the Instagram along with her look of the photo.