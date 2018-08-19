हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shares a throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor, takes us back to 'Tamasha' days

The picture is a still from the movie 'Tamasha' which starred the two actors in lead roles.

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood. The actress was last seen in 'Padmaavat' in which she left us mesmerised with her powerful performance. Since 'Padmaavat' that released in January this year, Dippy darling has not signed any new film. While we can't wait to watch her dazzle on screen yet again, the actress shared a throwback picture on Sunday with Ranbir Kapoor.

The picture is a still from the movie 'Tamasha' which starred the two actors in lead roles.

Check it out here:

 

On the personal front, Deepika is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ranveer Singh. Even though the two have never admitted being in love, their social media PDA and public appeareances have spoken volumes! Reports even suggest that Deep-Veer might tie the knot in November this year at Lake Como, Italy!

Talking about Ranbir, the actor's recent release 'Sanju' has proven to be a box office hit! The actor has been praised for his performance in the film and has played the titular role of Dutt in the film.

Ranbir is rumoured to be dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.   

