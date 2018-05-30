Deepika Padukone shares Met Gala throwback pic and we are crushing over her look yet again!

New Delhi: Gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone turned heads with her impeccable style sense at Met Gala 2018 and Cannes Film Festival respectively. The towering beauty left fans speechless and fashion critics spellbound by her choices this year.

She recently took to Instagram and shared her throwback picture from Met Gala 2018 and we are crushing over her look yet again. Check out her picture here:

forever! @prabalgurung A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 30, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

This year the theme at Met Gala happens to be 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', and the celebs made sure to turn heads with their stunning outfits. Dippy went for blood red Prabal Gurung gown looking every bit a diva that she is.

Met Gala is considered to be the Oscars of fashion and this year too some of the celebs like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj etc made sure they stand out from the rest like true boss ladies!

Besides Deepika, desi girl Priyanka Chopra too made her stunning appearance at the event. She wore a maroon velvet Ralph Lauren gown along with some heavy embellishments covering her head to shoulder.

The Met Gala 2018 took place at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.